Broncos expect Emmanuel Sanders to play in the preseason

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders may not be waiting until the regular season for his first game action since tearing his Achilles late last season.

Sanders has steadily progressed through different stages of practice participation this summer and Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post reports that Sanders was a full participant in 11-on-11 work during Monday’s practice session. After practice, head coach Vic Fangio said that he expects Sanders to play at some point in the preseason.

The Broncos play their next game against the 49ers next Monday and then they head to L.A. to play the Rams on August 24. It seems unlikely that the Broncos would play him for the first time in their final preseason game, especially if they are resting their other starters.

Whether Sanders plays in an exhibition game or not, all current signs point to him being on the field for the start of the regular season and that’s the most important thing for a Broncos team looking to snap a three-year playoff drought.