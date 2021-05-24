Broncos expect Bradley Chubb to be ready by start of training camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb recently underwent surgery on his ankle injury that kept him out of the final two games of 2020. The procedure could not have gone better, coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

The Broncos expect the Pro Bowler to return earlier than initially expected.

“It was something that we thought would heal in time,” Fangio said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “Through his workouts, he would have days where he would feel it, and some days where he wouldn’t. They went in there and checked it out and had a very good procedure. I think he had some bone spurs that were aggravating the injury and aggravating him some days. We were able to get that taken care of and it was good news. They thought the operation would have kept him out until the middle of August, but it was so much of a success and they didn’t find that much damage in there. I think he’ll be ready by the start of camp now.”

Chubb had 12 sacks as a rookie. He tore an ACL early in the 2019 season. Last year, he had 7.5 sacks in 14 games.

Fangio said linebacker Justin Strnad is “healthy and ready to go.” Strnad missed last season with a wrist injury.

Broncos expect Bradley Chubb to be ready by start of training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian on paid family leave advocacy

    "CBS This Morning" talks to Alexis Ohanian, founder of Seven Seven Six and co-founder of Reddit about advocating that Congress create a national paid family and medical leave program. He discusses his own experience with parental leave and being a father.

  • NFL rumors: Falcons don't want to trade Julio Jones within NFC

    It might be hard for the 49ers to pull off a trade for Julio Jones.

  • Julio Urías

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Julio Jones trade: 49ers betting favorite to land Falcons star

    Could the 49ers pull off a deal to land the star receiver?

  • Julio Jones says of Falcons ‘I’m out of there’ and Raiders among odds on favorites to land him

    Julio Jones says of Falcons 'I'm out of there' and Raiders among odds on favorites to land him

  • Phil Mickelson backed to break record as oldest Ryder Cup pick by Sir Nick Faldo

    Sir Nick Faldo welcomed Phil Mickelson into the “Six Major Club” - which before Sunday was only populated by him and Lee Trevino - and declared that the left-hander should be given the chance to break another “oldest ever” record at September’s Ryder Cup. Mickelson moved up 36 places in the US standings courtesy of winning the USPGA Championship on Sunday, but currently lying 16th is still likely to need one of Steve Stricker’s six wildcards. Stricker was non committal at the Ocean Course when asked about Mickelson’s candidature - albeit before the 50-year-old won to break Julius Boros’ record as the oldest major winner. But Faldo believes the home captain should and will select the evergreen left-hander. “I'm very happy and impressed to welcome Phil into the ‘Six Major Club’ with Lee - we could do with some company after, what 25 years together, apart from when Tiger (Woods) popped in for a brief spell.” Faldo told Telegraph Sport. “And I'm pretty sure Mr Stricker will be more than considering Phil for the Ryder Cup now. Whistling Straits is another Pete Dye ‘linksy’ test and it’s only right because back in the old days the [US] PGA winner was an automatic place in the US team, wasn't it?” The PGA of America dropped that regulation in 1991 - ironically the year that the match took place at the Ocean Course - with John Daly the first Wanamaker Trophy winner to miss out.

  • Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater can’t create separation right now

    The Broncos had their first day of organized team activities on Monday, which marked a milestone in a quarterback competition that’s got a way to go before it is settled. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Monday, via multiple reporters, that there’s “not really” any way for Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater to create [more]

  • Djokovic can't hit US Open line judge -- there won't be any

    Novak Djokovic does not need to worry about accidentally hitting a U.S. Open line judge with a tennis ball between points this year because there won't be any line judges — chair umpires will be the only on-court officials at that Grand Slam tournament’s matches. The U.S. Tennis Association and the sport's two leading professional tours, the ATP and WTA, announced Monday that Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling will be used for all competition courts at the U.S. Open in 2021 and at seven of the nine US Open Series events preceding it. A year ago, the USTA relied on the automatic system and dispensed with line judges at the U.S. Open except for matches at the two main courts in Flushing Meadows, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

  • Gutsy Jordan Spieth shows his class to climb USPGA leaderboard - but Rory McIlroy struggles again

    Jordan Spieth served notice in the third round of the US PGA Championship here on Saturday that he is not about to give up on achieving his career grand slam dream without a fight. In contrast, however, Rory McIlroy’s mission to relaunch his major odyssey faded with barely a whimper. Spieth began the day nine off the overnight lead shared by fellow American Phil Mickelson and South African Louis Oosthuizen. It appeared a forlorn pursuit for the 27-year-old as he tried to chase down the Wanamaker Trophy to become just the sixth player in history to complete male golf’s full set, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods in the pantheon. But Spieth is one of the gutsiest pros out there and on the back of his recent resurgence - which featured him winning his first tournament in four years last month before finishing third at The Masters - he tore into The Ocean Course. Granted, with the conditions much calmer, this was the easiest Pete Dye’s creation had played all week, but still danger lurks. Spieth's 68 only contained one bogey - on the 17th - and on level par, his admirers can still fantasise, even if it is far-fetched. There was a 13-footer for par on the 1st and although he missed a nine-footer for birdie on the par-five 2nd, a 30-footer on the par-four 3rd handed him his first birdie. On the par-three 5th he chipped in and the momentum was his. Except, he lipped out on the 6th, missed a four-footer for a four on the par-five 7th and when a 15-footer on the 8th somehow stayed above ground, it seemed to be a case of what-could-have-been. Maybe it still was, despite another chip in on the 10th and an eight-footer for birdie on the 11th. Spieth required everything to drop. There were two fine par saves on the 14th and 15th - the first courtesy of an exquisite chip to 18 inches from the rough and the second with a courageous 16-footer - and there was a 15-footer on the par-five 16th. At that stage Spieth was only four off the pace, with the leaders going off. The Ocean Course was on the brink of witnessing its first bogey-free round of the 103rd US PGA. Until the 17th struck, that is. The treacherous par-three with water down the right, inevitably forces the golfer to look left and so Spieth pulled it. This time could not convert the 18-footer for par, but after the par up the 18th that club still deserved pride of place in Spieth’s bag after wildly misbehaving in the first two rounds. There were only 23 putts on his scorecard. By now, McIlroy looked resigned to be bunched among the also-rans. His very first shot of the round was clipped into the water and although he pulled that one back with a birdie on the 9th to go out in level-par 36, the inward half was appalling. It began with another wayward tee-shot to the right, requiring a penalty drop from “the native area” - and on the par-five 11th, he laboured up the left side, making another bogey.

  • Golf-Diet and brain training help middle-aged Mickelson to major history

    Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory. "There's no reason why golf can't be the game for a lifetime if you take care of your body and do it the right way," the Californian said after beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes at Kiawah Island on Sunday.

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • Erin Blanchfield set for debut at UFC 266 vs. Sarah Alpar

    A flyweight fight is the latest addition to UFC 266.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Long-time title contender ‘Jacare’ Souza off UFC roster after completing contract

    "Jacare" Souza's time with the UFC has come to an end.

  • NBA: Warriors' Thompson says 'never been hungrier' to return

    The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon. Six-time winners Warriors' season ended on Friday after their 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the new play-in tournament as they failed to reach the playoffs. Thompson said he was proud of the team's performance this season even as they missed out on the playoffs for the second successive season.

  • Canelo by the Numbers

    Following his devastating performance and win against Billy Joe Saunders, DAZN goes behind the statistics of Canelo Alvarez's run to Super Middleweight dominance.

  • Adam Silver wants play-in tournament to be a permanent thing

    "I haven't made any secret that I want it to be [around long term]."

  • Bellator 259 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 259 fighter weigh-ins.

  • Bellator 259 results: Cris Cyborg TKOs Leslie Smith with 9 seconds left to retain title

    Cris Cyborg retained her title with a dominant showing against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259.

  • Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series

    Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.