Broncos expect Bradley Chubb to be ready for OTAs

When Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in September, the team termed it a “huge loss.” The good news is they expect him to be healthy in time to get in a full offseason of work.

Broncos General Manager John Elway said today that Chubb has made “really good” progress and will likely be a full participant when the Broncos have Organized Team Activities.

“He looks great. I [jokingly] asked with about five weeks left in the season if he was ready to go. He should be ready to go for OTAs [in May] or even the offseason program [in April],” Elway said, via the Denver Post.

As a rookie in 2018, Chubb started all 16 games and had 12 sacks. He looked like one of the most promising young pass rushers to enter the NFL in recent years, and it was a major disappointment when his second season was cut short. Now the Broncos are hoping Chubb can return to form in his third year.