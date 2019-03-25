Broncos expect “big jump” from Bradley Chubb in 2019

The Broncos took Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall pick in last year’s draft with the hope that he’d join Von Miller in making the team’s pass rush a bear for opposing offenses to handle.

Chubb produced 12 sacks as a rookie, which would seem to be in line with those hopes. The team is looking for even more out of Chubb now that he has a year of NFL experience under his belt, however.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

General Manager John Elway said he’s “sure we’ll see a big jump” from Chubb in 2019 and head coach Vic Fangio had a similar take on the expectations for this year.

“For him to make a big jump and improve from Year 1 to Year 2,” Fangio said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “I think he’s very capable of that. He’s got versatility. He could play outside backer like everybody knows in the nickel. He’s a guy you can sink down inside and play some as a D-lineman. I’m anxious to work with him and see how versatile he might be.”

Fangio has also said that he believes Miller can do more and hitting on both fronts would make for a tough defense in Denver.