Broncos exercise Von Miller's $7 million option for 2021 season

Von Miller's time with the Denver Broncos isn't at an end quite yet.

The Broncos announced on Tuesday that they've exercised the $7 million option in Miller's contract, bringing the linebacker back for the 2021 season.

In case you didn't get the hint ...@VonMiller's BACK. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 16, 2021

Miller, 31, has been with the Broncos his entire career, which started when Denver chose him second overall in the 2011 draft. A decade later, Miller is the all-time franchise leader in sacks with 106. He's been a Pro Bowler eight times, he's been named an All-Pro three times, and was named MVP of Super Bowl 50 when the Broncos took home the Lombardi Trophy.

There was some doubt that the Broncos and Miller would stay together. Miller missed the entire 2020 season when he injured his ankle just one week before the season began, and declining his option would have created just over $13 million in cap space for the Broncos. And according to the Denver Post's Mike Klis, the Broncos offered Miller a restructured deal last week that he declined.

Broncos offered Miller restructured deal last week that included pay cut and Von declined, per sources. But while Broncos wanted Miller at lower price, George Paton's intention was always to keep Von. Too good a player. With 8 pass rushers avg. $15M per, Von's $18M OK. #9sports https://t.co/xoj8mr1G7y — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 16, 2021

But in the end, the Broncos decided to keep Miller at his current price ($18 million for the season) instead of using that cap space to find his replacement. He's fully healed from his season-ending ankle injury, and pretty thrilled to be staying with the only team he's ever known.

Von Miller, who wants to be a Coloradoan for life, is returning to the Broncos for the 2021 season. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

