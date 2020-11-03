Broncos execs John Elway, Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19
Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway and team president/CEO Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports. The Broncos’ top two executives are “confident the transmissions originated from outside the building,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Broncos right guard Graham Glasgow is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and running backs coach Curtis Modkins and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell had to spend time in COVID-19 protocol. Modkins returned to the team last week.