Broncos enter draft week feeling ‘really good’ about pre-draft prep

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is entering his 27th draft as a member of an NFL team’s scouting department or front office. This week will mark his third draft in Denver.

Meanwhile, new Broncos coach Sean Payton is entering his 17th draft as a head coach, this week marking his first draft in Denver. Paton and Payton wrapped up their pre-draft meetings last week.

“We just finished our draft prep — our meetings, actually — [last] Monday,” Paton said during a pre-draft press conference on April 20. “Now we are doing special projects, clusters and trying to determine a consensus with the coaches and scouts. We’re watching a lot of tape and actually doing some mock [drafts]. It’s hard to mock a third round, but we are giving it a go.”

The Broncos hold five picks in this year’s draft, but they could acquire more through potential trades. They are not currently set to pick when the first round of the draft kicks off on Thursday evening.

“I feel really good about the process,” Paton said of the club’s draft prep. “I thought the collaboration with the coaches and scouts has been outstanding from the combine. That’s what we need. As long as the scouts can become experts in everything that they are looking for, we’ll make good decisions moving forward.”

Without picks in the first or second rounds, Denver will need to make the most of their selections on Days 2 and 3 of the draft. With 42 years of combined experience, Paton and Payton should be up to the task.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos 'don’t anticipate' trading WR Jerry Jeudy Sean Payton finalizes Broncos coaching staff: View all the coaches Jerry Jeudy wants to wear No. 4, but this is why he won't What will the Broncos' alternate helmet look like with a full uniform? Broncos had a virtual pre-draft visit with OT Warren McClendon

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire