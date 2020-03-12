Broncos give employees option to work from home

The Eagles announced on Thursday that they will be closing their home facility on Friday for an indefinite period of time and another NFL team is moving to limit the number of people in their facility.

Broncos executive vice president of public and community relations Patrick Smyth announced that the team is giving employees the option to work from home if they are able to do so.

“The team is prioritizing its employees’ health, their families and the community over all operations — both football and business,” Smyth wrote on Twitter.

The Broncos have not made any announcement about plans for scouts who are out on the road right now. Many teams have announced a suspension of such travel and Mike Klis of KUSA reports the team is “evaluating league and state-health recommendations before moving forward” with any course of action.

