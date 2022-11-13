Broncos elevate 2 practice squad players to roster for Titans game

The Denver Broncos have called up some reinforcements for Sunday’s game against the Tennesee Titans.

With offensive lineman Cam Fleming (quad) ruled out this week, the Broncos elevated offensive tackle Quinn Bailey from the practice squad to provide more o-line depth on the game-day roster.

Denver also elevated defensive lineman Jonathan Harris from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Week 10. Bailey and Harris will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

In addition to downgrading Fleming from questionable to out on Saturday, the Broncos also downgraded cornerback Darius Phillips (illness) to out. Denver now has five players set to miss Sunday’s game with injuries or illness: tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring), outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip), wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring), and Fleming and Phillips.

Sunday’s game against the Titans will begin at 11:00 a.m. MT on CBS (view the TV map here). Denver is considered a three-point underdog.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire