Broncos elevate 2 practice squad players; activate RB Chase Edmonds from IR

The Denver Broncos activated running back Chase Edmonds from injured reserve and elevated cornerback Lamar Jackson and linebacker Wyatt Ray from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.

Edmonds (5-9, 205 pounds) was acquired by the Broncos in November through the Bradley Chubb trade. He played in two games, rushing four times for 15 yards, before suffering an ankle injury that sent him to injured reserve three weeks after joining the team.

Edmonds now becomes the eighth and final Denver player to return from IR this season. Because the Broncos have maxed out their eight IR return designations this year, the 18 other players on IR — including safety Caden Sterns and center Lloyd Cushenberry — will remain sidelined for the final three games.

After playing in Los Angeles on Sunday, Denver will have a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs the following week before wrapping up the season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

