Broncos elevate 2 players from practice squad for Week 5

With injuries piling up, the Denver Broncos have turned to their practice squad for some reinforcements ahead of a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

First, Denver activated Jonathan Kongbo from the practice squad to the 53-man roster after losing OLBs Randy Gregory (knee; injured reserve), Aaron Patrick (concussion; out) and Jonathon Cooper (hamstring; out) this week. Kongbo will now serve as the team’s fourth-string edge defender behind Bradley Chubb, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto.

Second, the Broncos elevated running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Week 5. He will serve as the team’s third-string running back behind Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone against the Colts.

After losing Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury, Denver signed veteran running back Latavius Murray to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. Murray just played in London with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, though, so he is not expected to be inactive on Thursday.

Third, the Broncos elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. He will help fill in for safety P.J. Locke, who was ruled out for this week’s game with a concussion.

Thursday’s game will begin at 6:15 p.m. MT on Prime Video. Denver is considered a 3.5-point favorite at home against Indianapolis.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire