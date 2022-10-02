Broncos elevate 2 players from practice squad for Week 4

The Denver Broncos have elevated two players from the practice squad to the game-day roster for their showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Denver elevated wide receiver Kendall Hinton and guard Netane Muti, the team announced on Saturday evening.

This marks the third and final time Hinton can be elevated to the game-day roster without having to clear waivers to revert to the practice squad on Monday. If Hinton is called up to the active roster again this season, the receiver would have to be waived to be eligible to return to the practice squad.

For Muti, Sunday will mark the second time he’s been elevated from the practice squad this year. He can do so one more time this season.

Hinton was elevated this week with fellow receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) ruled out for the Raiders game. Muti was elevated after fellow guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) was ruled out for Week 4.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire