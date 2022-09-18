Broncos elevate 2 players from practice squad for Texans game

The Denver Broncos have elevated two players from the practice squad to the game-day roster ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Houston Texans.

With KJ Hamler (knee/hip) ruled out for Week 2, Denver called up Kendall Hinton from the practice squad. This is the first time Hinton has been elevated this year.

Additionally, with Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) also ruled out, the Broncos elevated guard Netane Muti to the game day roster. This is also Muti’s first elevation this season.

Players on the practice squad can be elevated to the game-day roster up to three times per season without having to clear waivers in order to return to the practice squad after the game.

Graham Glasgow is expected to start at guard in the place of Meinerz this week — Muti was called up to provide more depth.

Hinton’s competition for snaps on offense will include Montrell Washington, who might be the favorite to step up in Hamler’s absence.

Sunday’s game will begin at 2:25 p.m. MT on CBS (how to watch).

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

Broncos vs. Texans: 5 things Denver fans should know about Houston

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire