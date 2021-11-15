Broncos drop back down to .500 following 30-13 loss to Eagles

The Denver Broncos dropped back down to .500 and now have a 5-5 record following Sunday’s 30-13 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had his way with the Broncos’ defense, totaling 178 passing yards and two touchdowns while also adding 53 yards on the ground.

Denver’s offense was also underwhelming, with the team stalling multiple times in the red zone. The Broncos also made yet another mistake on special teams, allowing a field goal attempt to be blocked in the third quarter.

Tom McMahon, Denver’s special teams coordinator, has to be on the hot seat after yet another poor performance from his unit.

The game was essentially decided when the Broncos were trailing by seven points late in the third quarter and running back Melvin Gordon fumbled on a fourth-and-one rushing attempt. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay picked up the fumble and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown, making it 27-13.

Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took plenty of heat from fans and media members on social media after opting not to make an effort to tackle Slay on the return.

That decision capped an overall underwhelming performance from Bridgewater, who did not throw a touchdown pass for just the second time this season, ending the game 22-of-36 passing for 226 yards with an 79.2 passer rating.

Up next for the Broncos is a bye in Week 11 followed by a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.

