Broncos’ Drew Lock the latest erratic QB to face the Saints

Most "bad throws" from NFL QBs this season: 1. Tom Brady: 83

2. Carson Wentz: 74

t-3. Matt Stafford: 66

t-3. Drew Lock: 66 source: @pfref pic.twitter.com/JGFJbPlygu — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 25, 2020

Don’t look now, but the New Orleans Saints defense is tied for the fourth-most interceptions in the NFL (11). They’ve gone on a tear in recent weeks, snagging at least one interception in each of their last four games. And they should continue to see favorable machups from turnover-prone quarterbacks in the weeks ahead.

One of those errant throwers is Denver Broncos passer Drew Lock. Lock is tied for the third-most “Bad Throws by QB” this season by Pro Football Reference, which defines them as “throws that weren’t catchable with normal effort.” The second-year starter has turned the ball over 22 times in just 13 career games played (14 interceptions and 8 fumbles, with 11 picks thrown and 5 fumbles lost this year). It’s something Lock is aware of. He said as much before last week’s game with the Miami Dolphins.

“Half the time, right as the ball leaves my hand, I’m like,” he told DNVR Sports’ Zac Stevens, ‘Oh no.'” He went 18-of-30 for 270 yards in that Dolphins matchup, lobbing an interception to cut short the Broncos’ opening drive.

But let’s circle back to that “Bad Throws by QB” stat. The Saints have already played two of the four worst offenders, beating Tom Brady twice (and intercepting him five times in those games) and picking off Matthew Stafford in a win on the road against his Detroit Lions.

The Saints will face the other two league-worst passers in this stat in the next few weeks. Up next is Lock himself, and Carson Wentz will follow a rematch with Matt Ryan, who yielded two interceptions a week ago. New Orleans is rolling, and they shouldn’t slow down any time soon.