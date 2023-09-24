Broncos draw to within 14-7 of Dolphins on Courtland Sutton's touchdown

The Broncos can't stop the Dolphins, who have 156 yards and two touchdowns after two drives. So, if Denver wants to stay in the game, it is going to have to match them.

Denver's first drive ended on a catch by Courtland Sutton on third-and-five. Officials ruled it incomplete, but replays showed Sutton did secure the pass and got his feet down inbounds. Sean Payton didn't challenge it, though.

The Broncos' second drive ended in the end zone.

After the Dolphins got a 54-yard touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill and an 8-yard run by rookie De'Von Achane, Russell Wilson drove the Broncos 75 yards in 10 plays.

Facing third-and-six from the 12, Wilson bought time until finding Sutton in the back of the end zone.

That has pulled the Broncos within 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Hill has 81 yards and a touchdown on three receptions, and Achane has rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on four carries. The Dolphins had seven rushes and seven passes in the first quarter.