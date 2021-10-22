Broncos draw to within 10-7 on Melvin Gordon’s touchdown catch

On their first drive of the second half, the Broncos had more yards and more first downs than they had in the first half. They scored their first points, too, making it a one-score game.

Denver, which had 16 plays, 76 yards and two first downs in the first half, went 79 yards in 13 plays with seven first downs. They converted both third-down attempts on the scoring drive, including Melvin Gordon‘s touchdown catch.

Gordon caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater on third-and-goal, drawing the Broncos to within 10-7 with 7:48 remaining in the third quarter.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio stuck with Bridgewater, rather than giving Drew Lock a chance, and it paid off with Bridgewater going 7-of-8 for 66 yards on the scoring drive.

