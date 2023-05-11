Broncos’ drafted rookies pick jersey numbers

The Denver Broncos announced jersey numbers for their five-player draft class on Thursday.

Here they are:

37 CB Riley Moss

41 LB Drew Sanders

46 DB JL Skinner

76 OL Alex Forsyth

83 WR Marvin Mims

Keep in mind that these numbers are subject to change, and some of them likely will change when Denver reduces the roster from 90 players down to 53 players later this summer.

The Broncos have not yet officially announced their undrafted free agent signings. Once those UDFA deals become official, those rookie jersey numbers will be announced as well.

Denver previously announced jersey numbers for veteran additions:

Defensive lineman D.J. Jones (from 97 to 92) and quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (from 11 to 16) previously changed their numbers as well.

