Broncos’ drafted rookies pick jersey numbers
The Denver Broncos announced jersey numbers for their five-player draft class on Thursday.
Here they are:
37 CB Riley Moss
41 LB Drew Sanders
46 DB JL Skinner
76 OL Alex Forsyth
83 WR Marvin Mims
Keep in mind that these numbers are subject to change, and some of them likely will change when Denver reduces the roster from 90 players down to 53 players later this summer.
The Broncos have not yet officially announced their undrafted free agent signings. Once those UDFA deals become official, those rookie jersey numbers will be announced as well.
Denver previously announced jersey numbers for veteran additions:
4 QB Jarrett Stidham
11 WR Marquez Callaway
17 WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
19 P Riley Dixon
20 FB Michael Burton
23 CB Tremon Smith
25 RB Samaje Perine
26 RB Tony Jones Jr.
55 C Kyle Fuller
69 T Mike McGlinchey
70 T Isaiah Prince
74 G Ben Powers
82 TE Adam Trautman
84 TE Chris Manhertz
90 DL Jordan Jackson
99 DE Zach Allen
Defensive lineman D.J. Jones (from 97 to 92) and quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (from 11 to 16) previously changed their numbers as well.
