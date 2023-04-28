Broncos draft results: Live updates from Day 2

The 2023 NFL draft will continue on Thursday evening with Rounds 2-3 set to begin at 5:00 p.m. MT on April 28. The draft will be nationally televised on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes, and football fans can stream the draft on fuboTV (try it free).

The Denver Broncos are scheduled to select at picks Nos. 67 and 68 overall in the third round. After that, Denver will have three more picks on Saturday.

The Broncos drafted tight end Greg Dulcich in the third round last year. Before that, Denver picked guard Quinn Meinerz and pass rusher Baron Browning in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

