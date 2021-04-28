Broncos draft picks 2021: Full list of Denver’s draft picks, order for every round
Just one day before the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. By trading for Bridgewater, quarterback Drew Lock now faces competition for the starting job and the trade gives the Broncos security in case a viable quarterback option is no longer on the board when they draft 9th overall.
Earlier this year, the Broncos released defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and running back Phillip Lindsay left for the Houston Texans. Denver re-signed defensive end Shelby Harris and safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons. Cornerback Ronald Darby agreed to a three-year deal with the Broncos while the team also signed cornerback Kyle Fuller and running back Mike Boone. With the Darby and Fuller signings, the Broncos “don’t have to reach” for a cornerback in this year’s draft.
Denver Broncos 2021 NFL Draft Picks:
Round 1: No. 9
Round 2: No. 40
Round 3: No. 71
Round 4: No. 114
Round 5: No. 152
Round 6: No. 191
Round 7: No. 237
Round 7: No. 239 (from NYG)
Broncos draft picks 2021: Full list of Denver’s draft picks, order for every round originally appeared on Pro Football Talk