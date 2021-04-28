Broncos draft picks 2021: Full list of Denver’s draft picks, order for every round

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater but not before altering his contract. The restructure of Bridgewater’s deal eliminates the final year and $21 million of his contract in 2022, Mike Klis of 9News reports. The Panthers and Broncos also will split in some way the $10 million base guarantee for this season. Bridgewater had $10 [more]