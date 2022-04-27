Broncos don’t think they have a short window with Russell Wilson

The arrival of Russell Wilson has shifted the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl aspirations into overdrive. Although the AFC West is no slouch — Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Las Vegas Raiders all have playoff and championship expectations — Wilson’s pedigree completely revamps any idea that the Broncos are just trying to compete.

However, Broncos general manager George Paton firmly believes that the Wilson-led Broncos won’t just be around for this year, contending for a title. He sees the Broncos competing for the next few years and does not see a “championship window.”

“I don’t look at it as a window,” Paton said last week when asked if the team will prioritize drafting instant-impact players to take advantage of the Wilson window. “‘Russ’ is young, 33, he wants to play until he’s 40.

“We want to [draft] the best player. Now if he’s not quite ready Week 1, that’s fine. We want a guy to be here long-term and be the best player. So, we’re not going to take a player just because he’s ready Week 1. We want a player who’s going to be here four or five years. Russell will probably outlast them all.”

Paton isn’t wrong to aspire that Wilson can keep the Broncos contending for Super Bowls even at age 40. Since Wilson takes excellent care of his body and since Tom Brady has reinvented longevity, Paton has every right to believe there is no such thing as a window as long as Wilson is QB.

