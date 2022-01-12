Broncos don’t appear to be interested in these 11 coach candidates

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has started a “comprehensive” and “thorough” head coach search that has led him to ten candidates.

The Broncos are considering Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy, Bengals OC Brian Callahan, Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo and Cowboys OC Kellen Moore.

That’s a big list of names, but Denver has also seemingly ruled out several notable candidates.

At the time of this writing, there have been no reports of the Broncos setting up interviews with Brian Flores, Doug Pederson, Jim Harbaugh, Jim Caldwell, Bills OC Brian Daboll or DC Leslie Frazier, Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich, 49ers OC Mike McDaniel or Rams DC Raheem Morris.

Former Broncos coaches Josh McDaniels and Vance Joseph also seem very unlikely to get another look from Denver.

The most notable exclusion might be Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins after consecutive winning seasons. Flores was a candidate for the Broncos’ job in 2019, but the team hired Vic Fangio instead.

