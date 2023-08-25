Broncos DL Mike Purcell activated from NFI list

Denver Broncos veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell was activated from the non-football-injury list on Wednesday after passing his physical. Purcell is on the 90-man offseason roster and is now cleared for the 2023 season.

Purcell, 32, has spent four years with the Broncos, totaling 141 tackles (12 behind the line), nine quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup in 49 games (27 starts).

While Purcell was sidelined, D.J. Jones was listed as the starting defensive end on the depth chart with Tyler Lancaster and PJ Mustipher listed as depth options behind Jones.

It remains to be seen if the Broncos will use Purcell as a rotational nose tackle this season, or if Jones will move to defensive end, opening up a starting spot for Purcell on the inside. Either way, Purcell figures to be a key part of the team’s defensive line this fall.

Denver will finalize a 53-man roster on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

