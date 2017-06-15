Broncos DL Adam Gotsis having arthroscopic surgery on knee

The Broncos practiced without defensive lineman Adam Gotsis on Thursday due to knee pain and they’ll now wait to see what doctors have to say about what’s causing the problem.

According to multiple reports, Gotsis will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee to get a better idea of what’s wrong. Gotsis, a 2016 second-round pick who played in every game last year, tore his ACL in his final year at Georgia Tech and had gotten good reviews for his offseason work from defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

“They say it takes you a year to get back to yourself coming off of an ACL injury,” Woods said, via the Denver Post. “Last year when he came in, he was coming off that ACL and I don’t feel like he had the opportunity to train physically in the offseason and get prepared for his rookie season. When you look at him now, he looks like a new person. I watch him through drills. He has great athleticism for his size and he’s built like a superhero. He’s doing great things for us right now.”

Gotsis is one of three Broncos defenders who will head into training camp coming off of surgery. Linebacker Shaq Barrett injured his hip and defensive lineman Kyle Peko broke his foot.