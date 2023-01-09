Broncos did not re-sign 5 members of their practice squad

The Denver Broncos signed nine members of their 2022 practice squad to reserve/future contracts on Monday. Those nine players will officially join the team’s 90-man offseason roster when the new league year begins in March.

Denver had five other players on the practice squad at the end of the season and the team chose to not sign them to reserve/future deals. These five players were not signed:

WR Tyrie Cleveland

WR Kaden Davis

ILB Olakunle Fatukasi

TE Dalton Keene

OL George Moore

Cleveland (6-2, 205 pounds) is the most notable player on the list. He was selected by former Broncos general manager John Elway in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Florida.

Cleveland played primarily on special teams in his first two seasons and he initially made the team’s 53-man roster for the 2022 season but was waived six games into the year. Denver then re-signed Cleveland to the practice squad, where he remained for the rest of the season.

Cleveland caught eight passes for 91 yards in 23 games.

