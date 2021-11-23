Broncos did not gain or lose ground in NFL power rankings during their bye

Following a bye in Week 11, the Denver Broncos are still ranked No. 22 in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s the same ranking the team had last week.

Here is Davis’ commentary with the Broncos’ ranking:

If nothing else, they’re clearly happy with their wide receivers, extending Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick in past week. Nice selling point for their next quarterback.

Patrick received a three-year extension last Friday and Sutton signed a four-year deal on Monday.

Denver is considered the worst team in the division, at least by Davis. The AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs (No. 4), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 14) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 21) are all ranked higher than the Broncos.

Denver will host the Chargers in Week 12.

The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) are ranked No. 1 and the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) are ranked No. 32. To view the complete NFL power rankings entering Week 12, visit USATODAY.com.

