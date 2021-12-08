Broncos designate Bryce Callahan to return from injured reserve

In this article:

The Broncos designated cornerback Bryce Callahan to return from injured reserve.

It opens the 21-day window for Callahan to return to the active roster.

He went on injured reserve Nov. 3 with a knee injury that coach Vic Fangio described as a hyperextension.

Callahan totaled 21 tackles, four pass breakups and one sack in Denver’s first eight games of the season.

Callahan is in his second season with Denver after four seasons in Chicago.

