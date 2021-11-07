Broncos depleted defense, and Teddy Bridgewater end Cowboys' 6-game winning streak

Associated Press

Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and the Denver Broncos stymied the NFL's No. 1 offense when it mattered in a 30-16 victory over Dallas on Sunday, ending the Cowboys' six-game winning streak. Dak Prescott returned after missing a game with a strained right calf but couldn't get the Cowboys (6-2) moving until two meaningless late touchdowns that merely avoided what would have been their worst shutout loss at home since 1985. The Broncos (5-4) sacked Prescott twice, both by rookie Jonathon Cooper for the first of his career, and generally made him uncomfortable in their first game since trading star pass rusher Von Miller — and with new team sacks leader Malik Reed (hip injury) inactive.