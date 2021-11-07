Broncos depleted defense, and Teddy Bridgewater end Cowboys' 6-game winning streak

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denver’s defense shutdown Dallas’ high-powered offense until garbage time. Bridgewater threw for 249 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos 30-16 stunning victory.

Recommended Stories