Broncos’ defensive depth chart before NFL free agency

The NFL’s “legal tampering period” — when clubs can negotiate with pending free agents on other teams — begins on Monday, March 13. Two days later, the new league year will mark the official start of NFL free agency on Wednesday, March 15.

The Denver Broncos will have many in-house free agents they will want to re-sign, including a few key contributors on defense.

Before the team gains (or loses) any players during 2023 NFL free agency, here’s a quick look at the Broncos’ (projected) defensive depth chart as of early March. We previously published a special teams depth chart here. Check back tomorrow for the offense.

Defensive line

DE: Dre’Mont Jones (UFA), Eyioma Uwazurike, Jordan Jackson

NT: D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell, Elijah Garcia

DE: DeShawn Williams (UFA), Matt Henningsen, Jonathan Harris

The Broncos are going to have two big holes on the defensive line if they do not re-sign their in-house free agents. It seems safe to assume that DL will be a priority position for Denver this offseason.

Outside linebacker

OLB: Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathan Kongbo (ERFA)

OLB: Randy Gregory, Jonathon Cooper, Jake Martin

ST: Aaron Patrick, Christopher Allen, Wyatt Ray

If everyone stays healthy and if Bonitto takes a step forward in 2023 (two big ifs), the Broncos have a good group of edge defenders on the roster. You can never have too many pass rushers, though, and Denver could use more depth.

Inside linebacker

ILB: Alex Singleton (UFA), Jonas Griffith (ERFA)

ILB: Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad

ST: Dakota Allen (UFA), Ray Wilborn

Similar to the defensive line, the Broncos will have a huge hole at inside linebacker if they do not bring back their in-house free agents. Griffith will be easy to re-sign as an exclusive rights free agent, and the team has said they would like to bring back Singleton as well.

Cornerback

Outside: Damarri Mathis, Ronald Darby

Slot: K’Waun Williams, Esssang Bassey (RFA), Faion Hicks

Outside: Pat Surtain II, Darius Phillips (UFA), Lamar Jackson

ST: Ja’Quan McMillian, Devon Key, Delonte Hood

The top of the Broncos’ cornerback depth chart looks excellent, so much so that Darby might even become expendable this offseason. Beyond the top four options, though, Denver could use more depth. The team would be wise to bring in a budget veteran and then add additional depth through the draft and/or college free agency.

Safety

Free safety: Justin Simmons, P.J. Locke (RFA), Delarrin Turner-Yell

Strong safety: Kareem Jackson (UFA), Caden Sterns

The Broncos can afford to let Jackson walk because Sterns has shown flashes of starting potential over the last two years. Locke has also impressed, and it won’t be hard to bring him back as a restricted free agent. Similar to a few other positions on this list, Denver has a good projected safety lineup but could use some more depth.

The Broncos have 17 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents this month. Denver’s in-house stars on defensive will likely be high priorities for general manager George Paton during negotiations.

