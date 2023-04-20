Broncos’ defensive depth chart before the NFL draft

As the Denver Broncos prepare for the 2023 NFL draft, the team currently has 18 open spots on their 90-man offseason roster (view the players currently on the roster).

The Broncos are going into the draft with five picks, and they might add more picks through trades. After the trade, Denver will fill its 90-man offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents.

As the NFL draft draws closer, we will be reviewing the team’s projected depth charts on special teams, defense and offense before any rookies are added to the roster.

Today, we’re taking a look at the defense, and there are a few changes since the last update.

Defensive line

DE

NT

DE

Zach Allen

D.J. Jones

Jonathan Harris

Matt Henningsen

Mike Purcell

Eyioma Uwazurike

Elijah Garcia

Jordan Jackson 

After losing DeShawn Williams in free agency, the Broncos have a big hole at defensive end. Denver will hope that Henningsen and/or Uwazurike will take big steps forward in their second seasons, but the Broncos would be wise to add a starting-caliber defensive lineman in the draft.

Outside linebacker

OLB1

OLB2

Rotation

Randy Gregory

Baron Browning

Jake Martin

Nik Bonitto

Jonathon Cooper 

Aaron Patrick

Christopher Allen

If everyone stays healthy, the top of Denver’s pass rush depth chart looks solid. Unfortunately, Gregory and Browning have battled various injuries. The Broncos will hope Bonitto can step up this year after his underwhelming rookie campaign in 2022.

Inside linebacker

ILB1

ILB2

Depth

Josey Jewell

Alex Singleton

Justin Strnad

Jonas Griffith

Ray Wilborn

Jewell and Singleton are quality inside linebackers and Griffith is capable of filling in at either spot, but the Broncos need better overall depth at the position. In addition to the possibility of drafting a linebacker, Denver will likely sign multiple undrafted free agent linebackers.

Cornerback

CB1

Slot

CB2

Depth

Pat Surtain

K’Waun Williams

Damarri Mathis

Delonte Hood

Tremon Smith

Essang Bassey

Ja’Quan McMillian

Faion Hicks

Devon Key

Similar to outside linebacker, the top of the team’s cornerback depth chart looks good, but the team needs more depth. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Broncos use one of their top picks in the draft on a cornerback.

Safety

FS

SS

Justin Simmons

Caden Sterns

P.J. Locke

Delarrin Turner-Yell

Unless they plan to re-sign Kareem Jackson after the draft, Denver needs to add more depth at safety. Sterns is a starting-caliber defensive back, but he has struggled to stay healthy. The Broncos need a capable backup who can compete for playing time this summer.

Projected starting defense

OLB: Randy Gregory
DL: Zach Allen
DL: D.J. Jones
OLB: Baron Browning

ILB: Josey Jewell
ILB: Alex Singleton

CB: Pat Surtain
Slot: K’Waun Williams
CB: Damarri Mathis

FS: Justin Simmons
SS: Caden Sterns

This projected lineup is subject to change pending the results of the NFL draft, which will take place from April 27-29. Vance Joseph will serve as the team’s defensive coordinator this fall.

