Broncos defeat Jaguars 23-13 on the road in Week 2

The Denver Broncos went on the road and defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. With the win, the Broncos improved to 2-0. Jacksonville dropped to 0-2.

Denver’s defense had a shaky start, allowing Trevor Lawrence to lead an 83-yard touchdown drive on Jacksonville’s first series, but the Broncos stepped up after that.

Later in the game, Denver outside linebacker Von Miller sacked Lawrence and safety Kareem Jackson and cornerback Pat Surtain both intercepted the rookie quarterback, who finished the contest with a passer rating of 37.2.

Jacksonville’s only other score after the opening drive was a kickoff returned for a touchdown on special teams.

As for the Broncos’ offense, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had another good game. Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes — one to Tim Patrick and one to Noah Fant — and he had no turnovers for the second-straight week.

Denver kicker Brandon McManus also converted three field goals in the win.

The game was marred by injuries to inside linebacker Josey Jewell (shoulder) and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle). Both defenders were ruled out in the second half. Denver will know more about the severity of their respective injuries on Monday.

Up next for the Broncos is a home game against the New York Jets, who lost to the New England Patriots 25-6 in Week 2. Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson threw four interceptions in New York’s loss to New England.

