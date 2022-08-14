Broncos defeat Cowboys 17-7 in first preseason game

Denver Broncos football returned on Saturday evening, preseason style.

The Broncos rested most of their starters — including quarterback Russell Wilson — against the Dallas Cowboys, choosing to feature mostly backups who are hoping to make the roster. Denver started veteran Josh Johnson in Wilson’s place at QB.

Johnson started the game slowly, going 0-of-3 passing early, but his play picked up in the second quarter when he threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams and he later hit Kendall Hinton on a 24-yard TD toss.

Williams and Hinton have big opportunities to win more playing time this summer following Tim Patrick’s injury.

Johnson played the first half and went 16-of-23 passing for 172 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. He also had a three-yard rush.

Brett Rypien came in for the second half and he went 8-of-18 passing for 113 yards with no touchdowns and no turnovers.

In addition to Johnson’s two touchdown passes, kicker Brandon McManus converted a 52-yard field goal to give the Broncos 17 points.

On defense, safety P.J. Locke continued his impressive summer with an interception in the first quarter, and outside linebacker Baron Browning was the team’s standout player, totaling three tackles (including one behind the line of scrimmage), one sack and one pass breakup in the win.

Denver’s defense played well overall, but Dallas avoided a shutout by scoring late in the fourth quarter.

On the injury front, the Broncos lost starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith to an elbow injury on the first series of the game and he did not return. The Broncos already had uncertainty at linebacker, so it will be a big blow to the team’s defense if Griffith’s injury is serious.

Denver will now have to make five roster cuts by Tuesday, Aug. 16. After that, the Broncos will play their second preseason game of the summer on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 20.

