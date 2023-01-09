Broncos defeat Chargers 31-28 in season finale

In his final game as interim head coach, Jerry Rosburg led the Denver Broncos to the 500th win in franchise history, the team’s 300th victory at home.

Before the game, Denver quarterback Russell Wilson and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. met at midfield for a No. 3 prayer in recognition of recovering Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The Broncos trailed the Chargers 14-10 in the second quarter after a Latavius Murray rushing touchdown and a 33-yard Brandon McManus field goal. Denver safety Justin Simmons set up that first-half field goal with a forced fumble that linebacker Josey Jewell recovered.

L.A. then added a field goal and the Broncos responded with a touchdown that was set up by quarterback Russell Wilson’s 57-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy. On the next play, Wilson connected on a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Tomlinson that tied the game at 17 just before halftime.

In the second half, Denver took a 24-17 lead after rookie running back Tyler Badie caught a 24-yard touchdown pass on his first touch as a pro. Later, after a Wilson interception, the Chargers added a field goal to make it 24-20.

Simmons later forced another fumble that was recovered by fellow safety Kareem Jackson to halt a promising L.A. drive late in the third quarter. Wilson then led a seven-play, 89-yard drive that was capped off with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton.

The Chargers finally benched some of their starters after the Broncos had built a 31-20 fourth-quarter lead. L.A. did not rest wide receiver Keenan Allen, who scored in the fourth quarter to make it 31-28 following a successful two-point conversion.

Denver then held on to win 31-28.

With their season now over, the Broncos will turn their attention toward an upcoming coach search and a busy offseason.

