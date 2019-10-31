Broncos will decide about putting Joe Flacco on IR by end of week

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco went for a second opinion on the neck injury that knocked him out of the lineup this week and reports indicate the outlook is pretty similar to the one given by his first doctor.

Word earlier this week was that Flacco would miss around six weeks as a result of the injury and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the timetable remains in that neighborhood. The Broncos will need a roster spot to promote Brett Rypien as Brandon Allen‘s backup and head coach Vic Fangio was asked on Thursday if Flacco will go on injured reserve.

Fangio told reporters that the team has not made that decision yet, but that they expect to have it by the end of the week. With eight games left on the Broncos schedule, a move to I.R. would end Flacco’s season.

If Flacco does go on I.R., he’ll join Drew Lock on the list until and unless the Broncos designate the second-round pick to return from his thumb injury.