Broncos DC Vance Joseph eager to work with ‘special’ CB Pat Surtain

Vance Joseph returned to the Denver Broncos this spring, five years after being fired as head coach in 2018. Now a defensive coordinator, Joseph will work directly with star cornerback Pat Surtain, who was drafted in 2021.

“He’s special,” Joseph said of Surtain on June 14. “I’ve watched him play in a lot of games, and he’s special. He’s a prototype when it comes to height, weight, arm length and all those things.”

Surtain (6-2, 202 pounds) has a 32.5-inch arm length, and he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at Alabama’s pro day. It’s not just Surtain’s physical gifts that make him a special player, though. The 23-year-old cornerback also has the intelligence to play at an extremely high level.

“His special trait is his intelligence,” Joseph said. “He’s a very, very smart player. He understands the game, and he works at the game on a daily basis. When you combine that part with his physical traits, it’s unique. He’s coachable, and he wants to get better every single day. He’s definitely a special player.”

Through two seasons with the Broncos, Surtain has totaled 24 pass breakups and six interceptions. Now playing under Joseph, a former defensive backs coach, Surtain will aim to post even better numbers in Year 3.

