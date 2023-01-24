Broncos DC Ejiro Evero schedules second interview with Texans

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero appears to be a finalist for the Houston Texans’ head coach opening.

The Texans have scheduled a second-round interview with Evero, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Evero also has a first-round interview with the Broncos for their head coach opening, but at the time of this writing, Denver has not set up a second-round interview with Evero (or any other candidates).

Houston will also give a second-round interview to Mike Kafka, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Kafka is not among the eight known candidates for the Broncos’ head coach opening.

After one season as defensive coordinator in Denver, Evero has quickly become a hot head coach candidate, drawing interest from all five teams with openings this offseason. If he does not get a head coach job this cycle, Evero would presumably be a strong candidate to remain with the Broncos as a defensive coordinator for another season.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire