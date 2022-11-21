Broncos DC Ejiro Evero makes NFL.com’s list of potential HC candidates

Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos’ current defensive coordinator, came into this season with a lot of expectations due to being a member of the Vic Fangio and Sean McVay coaching tree. Now, thanks in part to the knowledge he learned from the two pioneering coaches, and the Broncos currently have the No. 1 defenses in the NFL.

That has led to Evero landed on NFL.com’s list of emerging coaches who could become head coaches candidates in the not-too-distant future.

Evero’s defensive wizardry has been one of the bright spots this season — in nine games, his unit allowed less than 19 points eight times. Perhaps, his calm demeanor has made him an attractive candidate. Keep in mind, this is only his first year as a defensive coordinator.

“This is still just Evero’s first year as an NFL coordinator, but he doesn’t get rattled and has shown a knack for adjusting on game day,” Tom Pelissero wrote on NFL.com. “Learning from the likes of Vic Fangio in San Francisco, Mike McCarthy and Dom Capers in Green Bay and Sean McVay with the Rams has given Evero a unique blend of perspectives.”

Going into Week 11, the Broncos had allowed the fewest amount of passing yards this season, with 1,570. They also ranked ninth in rushing yards allowed with 1,044. Denver won’t want to lose Evero, but he will be a name to watch when there are head coach openings this offseason.

