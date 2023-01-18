Broncos DC Ejiro Evero has drawn interest from all 5 teams with HC openings

Ejiro Evero is a hot head coach candidate this offseason.

The Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator has (or will) interview with all five teams that have head coach openings, including the Broncos.

The Atlanta Falcons also requested an interview with Evero as a defensive coordinator candidate, but Denver was able to block that because it would be a lateral move for the coach. The Broncos cannot block head coach interviews.

Evero has already interviewed with Denver, the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals also want to meet with the 42-year-old coach.

Evero is one of seven known candidates for the Broncos’ HC job, but he is not considered the favorite. If he does not get a promotion elsewhere, Denver will likely want to keep Evero on staff as a DC in 2023.

The Broncos are seeking a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett, who has drawn interest from the New York Jets as an offensive coordinator candidate.

