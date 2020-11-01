Broncos DC Ed Donatell out Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols

The Broncos will be without a couple of assistant coaches for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

The team announced on Sunday morning that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will not be with the team due to COVID-19 protocols. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Donatell was sent home from the team’s facility on Saturday after reporting that he was feeling sick.

Offensive line coach Mike Munchak will also miss the game after being placed in the COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. Right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive for COVID-19 during the week and the Broncos did not practice on Friday as a result.

The Broncos announced on Saturday that they have promoted wide receiver Fred Brown from the practice squad as a COVID replacement. They also promoted offensive lineman Patrick Morris and running back Jeremy Cox with tight end Andrew Beck going on injured reserve and linebacker Austin Calitro coming off that list.

