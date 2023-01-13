Broncos DBs Pat Surtain, Justin Simmons named to 2022 All-Pro team

The honors continue for the Denver Broncos’ dynamic secondary duo.

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain has earned first-team 2022 All-Pro recognition from the Associated Press and safety Justin Simmons has been named to the second team. This marks third time Simmons has been designated a second-team All-Pro by the AP (2019, 2021).

Surtain joined Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets as one of two first-team cornerbacks. Simmons joins Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers as a second-team safety. Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Talanoa Hufanga (San Francisco 49ers) are the first-team safeties.

Surtain also received first-team honors on the first-ever Players’ All-Pro list. Fans, players and coaches also elected Surtain as a starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl. Simmons is a first-alternate for the league’s all-time game.

Surtain totaled 10 pass breakups and two interceptions in 17 games this season. He was targeted just one time in the team’s final two games of the year. Simmons totaled a league-high nine turnovers this year (six interceptions and three forced fumbles) despite missing five games due to injury.

This year’s Pro Bowl will feature a flag football game on Feb. 5.

