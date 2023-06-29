Broncos DB Pat Surtain ranked No. 6 among NFL cornerbacks

In 2021, the ninth overall pick from Alabama was in a defense that fit his strengths — it was a man-heavy set of coverages, and Surtain is a dead-red man cornerback above all. In his rookie season, Surtain had 230 coverage snaps in man, and 163 in zone. In 2022, he had 136 coverage snaps in man, and 391 in zone.

The difference was all the difference.

2021: 49 catches on 85 targets for 560 yards, 201 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, four interceptions, eight pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 69.7.

2022: 41 catches on 69 targets for 417 yards, 95 yards after the catch, four touchdowns, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 84.0.