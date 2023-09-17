Broncos DB Kareem Jackson fined $14,819 for hit on Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was fined $14,819 by the NFL on Saturday for his hit that knocked Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers out of last week’s game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jackson’s fine was reported by multiple media outlets on Saturday, including NFL Network. On a 3rd-and-7 play late in last week’s game, Meyers went caught a pass over the middle and just before contact with Jackson, the receiver appeared to lose his footing and slip. Meyers going to the ground when Jackson was already going in for a low tackle led to a head-to-head collision.

“I just want to say I hope he’s all right,” Jackson said after the game, via The Denver Post. “Obviously, we don’t play this game to hurt guys. It’s a tough sport we play. … Unfortunately, stuff like that happens. Definitely sending my thoughts and prayers to him.”

Meyers suffered a concussion and will not play in Week 2.

Jackson was apparently fined for breaking the NFL’s dress code.

Dear @NFL can y’all please stop finning me for my pants. This shit makes zero sense smh. How about y’all focus on something that’s meaningful and that will truly help the game like the refs or these fields that guys continue to get hurt on. — Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) September 16, 2023

Elsewhere on the fine front, Broncos safety Justin Simmons was not fined for his tackle on Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that was penalized in Week 1.

