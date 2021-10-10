Broncos DB Kareem Jackson being evaluated for possible concussion

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson left in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to be evaluated for a possible concussion, the team announced.

Before leaving the game, Jackson totaled two tackles. He was replaced on defense by rookie Caden Sterns, who has already totaled two sacks and one interception as a rotational defensive back this season.

Denver is currently trailing Pittsburgh 10-3 in the second quarter.

