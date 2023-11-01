Broncos DB Justin Simmons named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his impressive performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8.

Simmons totaled two tackles, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and one interception in Denver’s 24-9 upset win over Kansas City on Sunday. His fourth-quarter interception helped seal a win that snapped a 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs that dated back to the 2015 season.

Simmons is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (29) since he entered the league in 2016. He ranks fourth overall among active players.

Simmons has picked off Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes five times in his career, more often than any other player in the NFL (the next-closest defender has two interceptions off Mahomes).

This marks the second time in his career that Simmons has earned a Player of the Week award. He previously won Special Teams Player of the Week honors as a rookie in 2016 after he blocked extra point attempt and helped the Broncos beat the New Orleans Saints in a 25-23 thriller.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire