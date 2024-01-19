Broncos DB coach Christian Parker to interview for Patriots defensive coordinator Friday

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is working to fill out his first staff and that process will include an interview with a prospective defensive coordinator on Friday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mayo and the Patriots will interview Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker the position. Panthers linebackers coach Tem Lukabu has also come up as a candidate for the position.

Parker was hired as the defensive backs coach in Denver in 2021, so he has worked for Vic Fangio, Nathaniel Hackett, and Sean Payton since arriving in Denver. He was a quality control coach in Green Bay for two years before moving on to the Broncos.

Mayo said at a press conference this week that he wants his coordinators to be "developers" of talent. Parker just turned 32 in December, so landing the Patriots job would be a big step in his own development as a coach.