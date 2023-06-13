Broncos cut WR Nick Williams, presumably to make room for OLB Frank Clark

The Denver Broncos cut rookie wide receiver Nick Williams on Tuesday, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Williams was presumably cut to make room for new pass rusher Frank Clark, who agreed to terms on a one-year deal last week. Clark has not yet officially signed — coach Sean Payton said after Tuesday’s minicamp practice that the team is still tying up a few loose ends and Clark will be officially signed before the start of training camp in July.

Williams (6-4, 220 pounds) is a local prospect who grew up in Aurora and played high school football at Cherry Creek High School. He started his college career at CSU-Pueblo (Division II), totaling 107 receptions for 1,428 yards and nine touchdowns in three years (35 games).

Ahead of his senior season last year, Williams transferred to UNLV. He totaled 28 catches for 435 yards and two scores in 12 games with the Rebels last fall. Williams will now become a free agent.

In other transaction news, former Broncos offensive lineman Hunter Thedford, who was cut in May, has signed with the Cleveland Browns.

