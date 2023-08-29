Broncos cut WR Montrell Washington, last year’s 5th-round pick

The Denver Broncos are waiving wide receiver Montrell Washington, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette first reported on Tuesday morning.

Washington (5-10, 170 pounds) was picked by the Broncos in the fifth round of last year’s NFL draft out of Samford. He began his rookie season as Denver’s return specialist but struggled to make a positive impact on special teams.

Washington returned 32 punts for 271 yards (averaging 8.5 yards per P return) and 18 kickoffs for 340 yards (averaging 18.9 yards per KO return). He had a minimal role on offense with five rushes for 30 yards and four receptions for two yards.

After fumbling five times, Washington was benched for the final two games of the 2022 season when Jerry Rosburg took over as interim head coach.

If he clears waivers, Washington will likely be a candidate to return on the practice squad. Meanwhile, second-round pick Marvin Mims now appears poised to handle return duties in 2023.

