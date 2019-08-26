Broncos cut vets Kerr, Watson, free up $3.5M in cap space

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- The Denver Broncos cut a pair of veterans on Monday, releasing sixth-year defensive lineman Zach Kerr and 10th-year outside linebacker Dekoda Watson and freeing up about $3.5 million in salary cap space.

Kerr played the last two seasons in Denver after a three-year stint in Indianapolis. He played in all 16 games last season and collected 33 tackles and 1+ sacks and broke up a pass.

The Broncos acquired Watson during a draft weekend trade from the San Francisco 49ers. He had played in Denver in 2016 and also has played for the Buccaneers, Jaguars, Cowboys and Patriots.

Kerr was due a $1.5 million salary this season with a cap hit of just over $2 million. Watson's salary and cap hit were both $1.55 million.

