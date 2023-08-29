Broncos cut tight end Albert Okwuegbunam

The Denver Broncos are waiving tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Okwuegbunam (25), was drafted by former Broncos general manager John Elway in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Missouri. After missing most of his rookie season with a torn ACL, “Albert O” emerged as the team’s No. 2 tight end in his second season.

Playing behind Noah Fant in 2021, Okwuegbunam hauled in 33 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns. After the team traded Fant to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, Albert O was expected to become the team’s primary receiving tight end in 2022.

Okwuegbunam failed to impress Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching staff, though, particularly as a blocker. After catching seven passes for 50 yards through the team’s first five games and being benched in favor of Eric Saubert, Okwuegbunam was a healthy scratch in Week 6 when rookie Greg Dulcich returned from injured reserve.

With Dulcich back in the lineup, Albert O was relegated to TE5 on the depth chart, making him an expendable player for the Broncos. He made one more appearance in Week 13 last fall and then played the team’s final two games of the season after Hackett was fired.

Okwuegbunam showed promise as a receiving tight end under new coach Sean Payton this summer, but he continued to struggle as a blocker. Even after an impressive performance in the team’s preseason finale, it wasn’t enough to crack the 53-man roster.

If he clears waivers, the fourth-year tight end might be a candidate to return on Denver’s practice squad, but other teams will likely be interested.

