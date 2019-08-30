Broncos cut Su’a Cravens

Su'a Cravens has reached the end of the road in Denver.

PFT has confirmed that Cravens has been included in the first wave of Broncos roster cuts. A 2016 second-round pick in Washington, Denver acquired him last year via a complicated trade that basically boiled down to a fifth-round pick and change.

Cravens appeared in five games last season after starting the year on injured reserve. In 2017, he landed on the reserve/left squad list after leaving the team, contemplating retirement, and then planning to return before being shut down for the year.

As a rookie, Cravens appeared in 11 games with three starts. He had concussion issues as a rookie. This year, he started three of five preseason games for the Broncos.